1-min read

3,938 People Under Observation in J&K, Four Positive Coronavirus Cases: Govt

At least 240 samples have been sent for testing of which 229 tested negative and only four cases have returned positive so far, while seven reports are awaited.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 10:23 PM IST
3,938 People Under Observation in J&K, Four Positive Coronavirus Cases: Govt
Image for representation.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir has reported four positive coronavirus cases so far, while 3,938 people including those who returned to the Union Territory from outside and those who came in contact with individuals suspected of having the infection have been put under observation, the local government said on Sunday.

According to a government bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 2,727 people have been home-quarantined, while 59 are in hospital isolation. The number of people under home quarantine stands at 690, while 462 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period, it said.

The Bulletin said that 240 samples have been sent for testing of which 229 tested negative and only four cases have returned positive so far, while seven reports are awaited.

Meanwhile, a government advisory asked students returning from outside to give their correct travel history in self-declaration forms that are being provided to them at designated help desk counters.

"In view of increased incidence of novel Coronavirus cases across the world and some parts of the country, a large number of students and travellers are returning to their homes. Hence, travellers and parents of such students are requested to advise their wards to give correct travel history in self-declaration formats that are being provided to them at designated help desk counters when they arrive in the UT by Air, rail or road to safeguard their own health, their families and the public at large," the advisory reads.

The government also appealed those who have arrived from Covid-19 affected countries or areas and have not declared their travel history so far, to report to local health authorities and undergo self-imposed home quarantine for a 14-day period from the date of their arrival.

The government appealed to the public in general to bring such cases in the notice of the authorities so that necessary measures can be taken, an official spokesman said.

He said the government has also appealed to people not to panic and take care of their health and protect others.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

