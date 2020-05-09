INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

394 New Coronavirus Cases in Gujarat, 23 Deaths, Lowest in Last Seven Days

For representation: Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

For representation: Police personnel wearing protective suits patrol a street during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI)

A total of 219 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those who recovered and were discharged in the state to 2,091.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 9, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Share this:

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat climbed to 7,797 in Gujarat on Saturday with 394 new cases coming to light, while death toll rose to 472 with 23 more deaths, a senior health official said.

The number of patients who died in 24 hours since Friday evening -- 23 -- was the lowest in the last seven days, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

219 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of those who recovered and were discharged in the state to 2,091, she said.

may 9 india

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 7,797, new cases 394, deaths 472, discharged 2,091, active cases 5,234 and people tested so far 1,09,650.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading