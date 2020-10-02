3,946 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 54 More Related Deaths In UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded 3,946 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the infection count to 4,06,995 on Friday, according to official data. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 5,917 in the state with 54 new fatalities, a health bulletin said.

A total of 3,51,966 COVID-19 patients in the state have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the infection, Additional Chief Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. With this, the recovery rate in the state has reached 86.47 per cent, he said.

The state has 49,112 active COVID-19 cases, Prasad said, noting that the figure has come below the 50,000-mark after a long time. It was on August 25 that the number of active infection cases was under 50,000 after which it had been increasing, he said.

Among the fresh cases, 520 have been reported from Lucknow, 193 from Varanasi, 186 from Prayagraj, 166 from Gorakhpur among others, the bulletin said. Nine new deaths have been reported from Lucknow; six each from Kanpur Nagar and Meerut; and four from Gorakhpur, it said.

On Thursday, over 1.62 lakh COVID-19 tests were done in the state, pushing the total number of tests for detection of the infection to 1.04 crore, he said. Of the 49,112 active cases, 22,987 are in home isolation while 3,656 are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, Prasad added.

