396 New Coronavirus Cases Take Gujarat Tally to 13,669; With 27 Deaths, Toll Rises to 829

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 13,669 after 396 new cases were reported on Saturday, while death toll rose to 829 with 27 new deaths, the state health department said.

Nine districts reported fresh cases on Saturday, with Ahmedabad reporting 277 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district increased to 10,001.

Vadodara and Surat reported 35 and 29 new cases, respectively,taking the total number of cases in these two districts to 806 and 1,285.

Out of 27 deaths, 24 were reported from Ahmedabad hospitals and three from Surat.

Death toll of coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad has risen to 669, while in Surat it has risen to 60, the second highest in Gujarat.

As many as 289 patients were discharged from state hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 6,169.

The state has 6,671 active patients, 73 of them on ventilators.

4,71,003 people are in home quarantine, 10,732 in government facilities and 6,999 in private facilities.

Districts other than Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara which have reported high number of cases are Gandhinagar (210), Bhavnagar (114), Banaskantha (99), Anand (90), Rajkot (87), Aravalli (98), Mehsana (99).

Gujarat COVID-19 figures: Positive cases: 13,669, new cases: 396, deaths: 829, discharged: 6,169, active cases: 6,671; people tested so far: 1,78,068.