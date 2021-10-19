3k for Lottery, 20k for Smuggling: ‘Bribe Rates’ of TN Police Go Viral After Top Cop Issues Circular

An unusual circular by issued by the Salem District Superintendent of Police in Tamil Nadu — which lists down ‘bribe rates’ of corrupt police officers — has gone viral on social media.

Issued on October 6 by M Sree Abhinav, IPS, the Salem District Superintendent of Police, the circular asks all deputy and assistant superintendents of police to take strict action against corrupt police officials and “tighten vigilance and ensure a corrupt-free administration by taking stringent action against erring officers”.

The circular listed “the details of money collected by police personnel in the districts over various reasons i.e. violation, smuggling activities, etc.” as the ‘bribe rates’ for police officers in the district, the News Minute reported.

The circular points out that a sand smuggler in the Salem district can wriggle out of a case by paying a bribe of Rs 20,000. Bribes in case of a civil dispute can be settled by paying up to Rs 1 lakh to the police. In cases related to selling of illegal lottery tickets, a Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 bribe may be given and for bars that run with illegal or no licence, can evade a police case with a Rs 2,000 bribe.

The IPS officer warns cops against receiving “illegal gratification from anti-social elements such as, illegal liquor sellers, sand smugglers, running gambling houses and prostitution in the name of massage parlours.” The circular also claims that some corrupt cops collect money from their juniors for regular petition enquiries.

The contents of the circular soon went viral on social media and people applauded the SP for the move that is aimed to rid the police department of corruption.

