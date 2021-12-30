'3rd Wave Has Begun in Mumbai': Amid High Omicron Cases in Maha, Covid Task Force Member's Caution

Maharashtra Covid Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said that the third wave has started in Mumbai. However, severe cases are still of Delta variant, and not Omicron, he added.

Talking further about the new variant, first found in South Africa, Joshi said, “See, very few people are being hospitalised. Most people are being treated at home. The disease appears to be mild at the moment. We advise no congregation of people, avoid events such as weddings."

The Maharashtra government has imposed section 144 in Mumbai from today till January 7, in view of rising Covid cases. The police has prohibited New Year’s celebrations, parties in any closed or open space, including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts and clubs.

As the state registered 252 Omicron cases on Wednesday, Joshi, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said, “Every sample is not being sent for genomic sequencing, which is expensive and time consuming."

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope also concern over the rise in the number of fresh cases, terming it as an “alarming" situation, and said stricter measures will be imposed to stem the infection spread. Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution at a time when the new coronavirus variant Omicron has fuelled worries about a fresh spurt in cases.

He emphasised on strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and ramping up of vaccination against the infection. The minister said looking at the rising coronavirus numbers, stricter measures will be imposed, but did not provide details on the nature of curbs.

The current curbs have to be observed strictly at parties and other public events, he said. He said in the last 8 to 10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000 to 6,000.

“The situation is alarming in Mumbai. Crowd is uncontrollable at public places. I think we are heading towards lockdown if people don’t follow Covid protocols and don’t understand the seriousness of the rising cases," cabinet minister Nawab Malik warned.

