3rd Wave Imminent, Mass Gatherings Can be Dangerous: IMA Urges Centre to Tighten Covid Protocols

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday urged the central and state governments to not allow any kind of mass gatherings or festival celebrations in the wake of probable third wave of coronavirus.

IMA President Dr JA Jayalal appealed the Centre to reconsider its decision of relaxing restrictions. “Holding any festival is not advisable as it can be dangerous. IMA requests the government to reconsider their decision regarding any kind of mass gatherings," IMA president, Dr JA Jayalal told news agency ANI.

“With the global evidence available and the history of any pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent. However, it is painful to note that in many parts of the country, both the government and public are complacent and engaged in mass gatherings without following Covid protocols," the medical association said in an press released on Monday.

“Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour all are needed, but can wait for few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot-free in these mass gatherings are potential super spreaders for the Covid third wave," it said.

The Indian Medical Association chief has suggested the government of India not to allow any kind of festival celebrations in wake of probable third wave of Coronavirus. The IMA President Dr JA Jayalal requested the Centre to reconsider their decisions regarding any kind of mass gatherings “as it can be dangerous."

“Holding any festival is not advisable as it can be dangerous. IMA requests the government to reconsider their decision regarding any kind of mass gatherings," IMA president, Dr JA Jayalal told news agency ANI.

Last month, the Himachal Pradesh government announced Covid-19 relaxations following which, tourists swarmed to the higher altitudes places such as Shimla, Manali Kullu-Manali, and Dharamsala. Several videos have surfaced on social media, showing crowds of people, most of them without masks, in the busy markets of Manali and Nainital.

On July 8, the Uttarakhand government decided to review its decision to stop all kanwar yatra devotees from entering the state, after which medical experts issued warnings about a steep surge in Covid-19 infections in the absence of coronavirus mandates and restrictions.

The IMA statement comes a day after Puri in Odisha and Ahmedabad in Gujarat took out their annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. Just like the previous year, the festival will be held without the participation of devotees in view of the Covid situation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here