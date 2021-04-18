3rd Wave of Covid-19 Likely in Maharashtra Soon, Says Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra is expecting a third wave of Covid-19 soon, said state Cabinet Minister and young Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray. However, the young minister said that it can’t be determined how strong or weak the third wave cane be.

“Even if vaccination doesn’t help right away, it will help prepare for the future. Every decision the state is taking today is based on the task force we created last year, as per science and medical facts, not by politics,” the Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister said at the NDTV Solutions Summit.

“We have come to the genuine belief that under-reporting is not going to help. Now we are preparing for the third wave. We have five lakh beds, 70% of them oxygenated. According to computer-generated models, The transmission chain could be broken in the state, he said

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Sunday warned of action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19. The tough new measures, which exclude essential services, came into force on Wednesday night and will remain in force till 7 am on May 1.

Section 144 of CrPC, prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot, will remain in force during the period. “In order to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections, curfew order and restrictions should be effectively followed. Action will be taken against those who violate orders,” Walse Patil tweeted.

All essential services, including medical stores, hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational during the period, according to a government notification issued earlier. The local transport, including Mumbai’s suburban trains, will function only for personnel involved in essential services, it said.

There will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1, the notification said. The number of participants at marriage and funeral has been capped at 25 and 20, respectively.

Barber shops, saloons, spas, schools, colleges, coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain shut during the period, as per the notification. In a bid to limit the vehicular movement, the Mumbai Police have directed that vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services will have to sport colour-coded stickers.

On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 67,123 fresh cases of coronavirus, its highest single-day increase so far, taking the tally to 37,70,707. Besides, 419 deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the state, which pushed the death toll to 59,970, as per the state health department.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here