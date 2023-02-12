4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Assam's Nagaon

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake occured in Assam’s Nagaon on Sunday, National Centre for Seismology.
The tremour took place at 4:18 PM IST.
Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/PjMvnoeE15 @Indiametdept @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/dEOcXXWyS0— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 12, 2023
Taking to Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said that “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam."
More details awaited
Read all the Latest India News here