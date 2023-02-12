CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Assam's Nagaon
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Assam's Nagaon

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 17:47 IST

New Delhi, India

The tremor occurred in Assam. (Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake)

The earthquake occurred at Assam's Nagaon at 4:18 PM on Sunday.

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake occured in Assam’s Nagaon on Sunday, National Centre for Seismology.

The tremour took place at 4:18 PM IST.

Taking to Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said that “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 12-02-2023, 16:18:17 IST, Lat: 26.10 & Long: 92.72, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nagaon, Assam."

More details awaited

first published:February 12, 2023, 17:23 IST
last updated:February 12, 2023, 17:47 IST
