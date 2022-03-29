4.3-magnitude Earthquake Hits Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir; No Damage Reported

A 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. The earthquake struck at 7.29 am and lasted for a few seconds, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was 148 kilometres below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.87 degrees north and longitude 77.47 degrees east. Its epicentre was 186 kilometers north of Alchi in Leh, officials said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.