English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Northeast, West Bengal
The epicentre of the earthquake was East Garo Hills in Meghalaya. There were no reports of damage or casualties.
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of the Northeast and in West Bengal after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Megahala. The Indian weather office confirmed that an earthquake had struck the region after 8pm.
The epicentre of the earthquake was East Garo Hills in Meghalaya. There were no reports of damage or casualties.
The epicentre of the earthquake was East Garo Hills in Meghalaya. There were no reports of damage or casualties.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
-
Friday 15 March , 2019
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Friday 15 March , 2019 Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manmarziyaan was A Good Crossover Even for Anurag Kashyap, Says Taapsee Pannu
- Neither Contesting Elections Nor Campaigning for Any Political Party: Salman Khan
- Holi 2019: 5 Bollywood Films That Will Not Remain Same Without Festival of Colours
- Hey Siri, New Apple AirPods Are Priced From Rs 14,900; H1 Chip And Longer Battery Life On Board
- Six Dead, Dozens Injured as Blast Rocks Chemical Plant in China
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results