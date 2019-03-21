LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Meghalaya, Tremors Felt in Northeast, West Bengal

The epicentre of the earthquake was East Garo Hills in Meghalaya. There were no reports of damage or casualties.

News18.com

Updated:March 21, 2019, 9:49 PM IST
Representative image. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Earthquake tremors were felt in parts of the Northeast and in West Bengal after a 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck in Megahala. The Indian weather office confirmed that an earthquake had struck the region after 8pm.

The epicentre of the earthquake was East Garo Hills in Meghalaya. There were no reports of damage or casualties.
