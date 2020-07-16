4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Gujarat's Rajkot, Tremors Felt in Amreli, Junagadh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on Richter Scale struck Rajkot district of Gujarat on Thursday morning at 7:40 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Several parts of the state including Amreli and Junagadh districts felt tremors.

The epicentre of the quake was 22 km southwest of Rajkot, according to the NCS. This is the second quake to hit the western state this month. Earlier on July 5, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck Kutch.

Along with Gujarat, earthquakes hit two more states today. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 on Richter Scale hit Karimganj district in Assam at 7:57 am, the government's nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity said. And a low-intensity earthquake measuring 2.3 struck Una district in Himachal Pradesh early morning at 4:47 am on Thursday.