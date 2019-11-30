4 Accused of Gang-rape and Murder of Hyderabad Veterinarian Sent to Judicial Custody for 2 Weeks

New Delhi: A magistrate in Telangana's Shadnagar town sent all four accused in the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian to judicial custody for 14 days.

The Mandal Executive Magistrate passed the orders at Shadnagar police station as the accused could not be produced in fast-track court at Mahabubnagar due to the non-availability of the judge and also because a tense situation has prevailed outside the police station.

The accused — Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen — are likely to be shifted to Mahabubnagar jail.

Tension prevailed at Shamshabad police station as hundreds of local residents and students rallied there, demanding that the accused be handed over to them to "teach a lesson."

After repeated requests failed to pacify the crowd outside the Shamshabad station, the police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters. The magistrate was brought to the police station from the back door.

Raising slogans of "we want justice", angry local residents, members of women's groups and students squatted in front of the police station in the town, about 50 km from Hyderabad. They were demanding that the accused be hanged immediately without inquiry and trial.

The police tightened security around the station and deployed additional force to prevent violence.

Similar rallies and protests, held at several places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, also demanded capital punishment for the four accused.

The 25-year-old veterinary doctor, who worked in a state-run hospital, was raped and killed by the four youth, all lorry workers, on the outskirts of the city, on Wednesday night. Her charred body was discovered a day later.

The Cyberabad police on Friday night announced the arrest of the four accused, who allegedly trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of her scooter that had been parked near the toll plaza.

The accused — two truck drivers and two cleaners — hail from Narayanpet district in Telangana.

(With inputs from agencies)

