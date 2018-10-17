4 Army Jawans Booked for Raping Deaf-Mute Woman in Military Hospital for Over 4 Years

Four Army jawans have been booked for allegedly raping a speech and hearing impaired 30-year-old woman over a span of four years at the military hospital in Khadki near Pune.The woman, who works as a Grade IV employee at the hospital, told the police in her complaint that she was first raped by a jawan in the bathroom of a family ward during her night shift soon after she joined in 2014, Times of India reported.She alleged that she reported the rape to her superior, a nursing assistant and also a jawan, via a text message, but instead of taking action, he joined hands with the first jawan and demanded sexual favours from her or threatened to make her message public.The FIR states that two more jawans joined the duo and raped her repeatedly over four years. Two of the jawans allegedly also made a video clip and blackmailed her.The woman, who is a widow and has a 12-year-old son, told the police she complained to various administrative officials in the hospitals but her pleas went unanswered. She further alleged that they even refused to take her off the night shift, the TOI report stated.The FIR in the case was registered on Monday after she approached an NGO that took her statement with the help of a sign language expert. The jawans have been charged under sections 376 (rape) and 354 (molestation) of Indian Penal Code.Besides the case registered by the Khadki police, a court of inquiry has also been initiated against the jawans. “Based on the inquiry report, disciplinary action will be initiated against the jawans,” the officer said.