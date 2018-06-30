4 Arrested for Raping 17-Year-Old Girl in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by four men in Chhattisgarhs Surguja district, over 160 kilometres from here, police said on Saturday."The incident took place on June 25 near Ambikapur town in Surguja. The victim filed a complaint on Thursday and the accused were traced and arrested on Friday," a police official said.The official said that the victim, a resident of Chando village in neighbouring Balrampur district, had arrived by bus at Ambikapur on June 25."While she was waiting at the bus stand, four persons, riding on two motorcycles, came and offered her a lift. They took her to a secluded spot near Patrapali village on Ambikapur-Bilaspur road and raped her," the official said.The four, before fleeing from the spot after abandoning her there, also looted her mobile phone, police said."The victim filed a complaint with Kotwali police station on June 28 and the mobile phone that was looted from her by the accused was placed under surveillance. This led to the arrest of the four accused," the official said.The four have been charged with rape and other offences under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.The victim has identified the four during the identification parade and further investigations were underway, the official added.