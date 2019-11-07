Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

4 Arrested for 'Threatening and Intimidating' Locals in North Kashmir Using Posters Issued by Terror Outfits

The arrested persons have been identified as Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh of Sopore.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
4 Arrested for 'Threatening and Intimidating' Locals in North Kashmir Using Posters Issued by Terror Outfits
Representative Image.

Jammu: Four persons were arrested on Thursday for "threatening and intimidating" locals in Sopore town in north Kashmir and incriminating material was recovered from them, a senior police officer said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rameez Ahmad Malla, Riyaz Khaliq Parray, Waseem Manzoor Ghazi and Ikhlaq Imtiyaz Sheikh of Sopore, the officer said. They were arrested at a mobile vehicle check post at Chatloora-Gundmalraj crossing in Rafiabad, he added.

"...incriminating material was recovered from their possession," he said. A case has been registered against them at the Dangiwacha police station and the investigation is going on.

Officials said that three persons were arrested on Wednesday for "threatening and intimidating" locals in Awantipora in south Kashmir using posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The officials have appealed to the public to share information about people who are found to be intimidating locals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram