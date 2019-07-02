4 Arrested in Case of Weapons Supply to ISIS-Inspired Terror Group Gets Bail
Special Judge Rakesh Syal enlarged Zaid Malik, Mohammed Azam, Raees Ahmad and Mohammed Irshad on bail on a personal bond of Rs 70,000 with two sureties of like amount.
File photo of Delhi High Court.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to four persons arrested for allegedly providing weapons to members of a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist group busted after a multi-city swoop.
Special Judge Rakesh Syal enlarged Zaid Malik, Mohammed Azam, Raees Ahmad and Mohammed Irshad on bail on a personal bond of Rs 70,000 with two sureties of like amount.
Advocate MS Khan, appearing for the accused, argued that no charge sheet has been filed against his clients despite passage of mandatory period of 90 days and hence they are liable to be released on bail.
The accused were arrested after raids in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at six places in Amroha, two in Lucknow, two in Hapur and two in Meerut.
The agency said it had recovered 25kg explosive materials potassium nitrate, ammonium nitrate and sulphur after the raids.
The ISIS-inspired group 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam, allegedly had purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.
The NIA had also seized steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, three laptops, a knife, a sword and ISIS-related literature.
Also Watch
-
Heavy Downpour Floods Mumbai Roads
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India Have Found Their No.4 Batsman: Yuvraj Backs Pant
- Amazon Beauty Presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 2 - Aditi Unfiltered - Straight From The Vault
- Hrithik Roshan Breaks Out Into a Dance Frenzy to 'Jab Lagawelu Tu Lipistick' on Super 30 Sets
- India and Bangladesh Have One Thing in Common This World Cup. Rabindranath Tagore.
- OnePlus Says Sorry After it Sends Bizarre Spam Notification to OnePlus 7 Pro Users
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s