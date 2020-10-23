4 Bangladeshis Nabbed by BSF in Bengal's North 24 Parganas for Illegally Entering India

Four Bangladeshis have been apprehended by Border Security Force personnel in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas for illegally entering India, a statement by the paramilitary force said on Friday. All four of them were nabbed by border guards at Dobarpara outpost on Wednesday as soon as they crossed the Ichhamati river, which separates the two countries, and set foot in India, it said.

One of those apprehended said he had come to Kolkata in March on a tourist visa just before the lockdown, but returned illegally as soon as India entered the unlock phase. The man, who claimed to have worked in the Middle East and Europe in the past, said that he was trying to enter India again, as he had an international flight scheduled from Dumdum airport.

Of the other three, two are students of higher educational institutes in India, and one entered the country for the first time in search of job, the statement said. All of them have been handed over to Gaighata police station, it added.