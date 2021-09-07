4 Bengal Mountaineers First to Summit Unnamed Peak in Shingo-la Mountain Pass

A team of four mountaineers from West Bengal defied all odds and a raging pandemic to conquer the unnamed peak in the Shingo-la region of the Cincon West Mountains, bordering Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh. The group of four is the first in the country to step on the peak that is part of the Shingo-la mountain pass. The team was led by Everest-winning experienced Howrah mountaineer Malay Mukherjee.

As per reports, no one has been able to reach this peak before and hence there was no trail on the mountain. But despite all odds, the group members made it possible and added a new feather to the crown of Howrah District Mountaineers and Trekkers Association (HDMTA).

Recalling the expedition, a group member said that it was very difficult to conquer the peak because they had to make a new trail and the weather also turned very bad, adding had a major incident happened, it would have been too difficult to save one.

As per reports, the expedition team and High-Altitude Porter (HAP) Bishal Tagore set foot for the summit push. Talking about the summit, Malay said, “It was followed by a long climb of several hours to reach the summit and everything went well.” After reaching the summit, the team hoisted the Indian flag, along with their club flag, and a Mohun Bagan flag.

Malay said that during the summit, the visibility was so low because of the fog that even members were not visible clearly. “Never in more than 30 expeditions in the last 23 years have I experienced such bad weather," said Malaya.

Malay claimed that this climb would send a positive message to many mountaineers of West Bengal. Because the trail made by these four mountaineers of the state will be followed by the mountaineers all around the world who aspire to conquer this peak.

