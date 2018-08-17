English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
4 Boys, Including 3 Siblings, Drown in Pond in MP's Singrauli
Bodies of the four boys had been fished out and a case had been registered with Sarai police station.
Image for representation. (PTI)
Singrauli (MP): Four boys, including three brothers, on Friday drowned in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, a senior police official said.
Additional Superintendent of Police Pradeep Shende said that siblings Kisan Kushwaha (5), Jitendra Kushwaha and Vijendra Kushwaha (7), along with a friend Sunder Sahu (8), were bathing in the evening in Gambhra pond at Niwas village, some 80 kilometres from Singrauli, when the incident happened.
He said that the bodies had been fished out and a case had been registered with Sarai police station.
