1-min read

4 BSF Jawans Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 2:56 PM IST
4 BSF Jawans Killed in Encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
File image of Naxals
Raipur: Four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Thursday, police said.

Two other personnel were injured in the encounter, which took place in Kanker district, police said.

Further details awaited.
