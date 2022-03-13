4 Caribbean Nations Join Hands With Sadhguru for 'Save Soil' Movement, Promise 'Soil-friendly Policies'

Four Caribbean nations have signed a ‘Save Soil’ memorandum with Isha foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, in order to raise global awareness about soil conservation. Machel Montano, the Trinbagonian singer and “King of Soca," who played a critical role in galvanising Caribbean leadership towards this movement, opened the event, pledging to use his music as “a platform to reach as many people with the critical message to Save Soil."

The Conscious Planet initiative is a long-term global effort to raise awareness and inspire responsible human-environmental action. Recognizing the responsibility to children and future generations, Conscious Planet seeks to “raise the consciousness" of 3.5 billion people, make ecological issues election issues, and ensure a planet that supports nature and all life. Save Soil is a global movement aimed at addressing the soil crisis by inspiring people all over the world to advocate for soil health. A 30,000-kilometer motorcycle rally across 24 countries was undertaken through a combination of global media outreach, live events, meetings with government officials, along with a 30,000-kilometer motorcycle rally.

Advertisement

Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne said it was his “pleasure to participate in this initiative to sign this memorandum of understanding with Conscious Planet as we support the Save Soil movement."

“The issue of soil degradation, which could potentially become soil extinction, is a significant threat to the planet. Over 30 years ago, when climate change was identified as a significant threat, it was small island states in the Caribbean that were in the forefront of this fight. It is instructive that, 30 plus years later, it is the very Caribbean small island states that are now seeking to drive this process of saving our soil from extinction,” he said.

Prime Minister Browne garnered the support of his Caribbean counterparts, including Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, Prime Minister of St. Lucia Philip J Pierre, and Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris. All four heads of government spoke passionately about the importance of taking decisive action to regenerate and restore the world’s soil, with a clear commitment to institute soil-friendly policies.

The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates. Moreover, the FAO estimates that all the world’s topsoil may be extinct in 60 years. By 2045, food production may drop by 40% as the population crosses 9.3 billion. Soil extinction could lead to catastrophic crises worldwide, including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Timothy Harris expressed his commendations “to bring this initiative to the Caribbean region” noting its “critical importance for the sustainability of all life on Earth.”

Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit shared his “absolute support” for the Save Soil initiative, with conviction that “agriculture holds the promise to feed the society and all people. We have to recognize that the soil is in fact the most important element on earth.”

Advertisement

Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip J Pierre said his country “is at a stage where we need to revive our agriculture” and that “this initiative will suit us very well.” He was joined by the country’s Agriculture Minister, Alfred P Prospere.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.