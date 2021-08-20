4 CBI Teams With 25-30 Officers to Look Into Post-poll Violence in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Kolkata High Court on Thursday directed the CBI to probe the killings, rapes and an attempted rape case related to the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal this year. After receiving order copy of the 124-page judgment, the director of the CBI met the legal team.

According to sources in the CBI, several necessary steps were taken at the meeting. Four special teams were formed as per the court order and the context and importance of the investigation. Each team will be led by a joint director. The special unit will have anywhere between 25 to 30 skilled officers to look into allegations.

The investigating officers will speak to the victims quickly on behalf of each team. The special team will also make a spot visit, make a preliminary report and give it to the Joint Director. The report will then be sent to Delhi. After the next instruction, the investigators will call the accused to the CBI office, take their statements and will take the next step accordingly.

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the formation of a seat or special investigation team comprising CBI and state police officers in the post-poll violence. Accordingly, the CBI has started the investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here