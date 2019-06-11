English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
4 Cops Among 15 Arrested For Allegedly Extorting Money from Car Drivers in Noida
The Noida police were alerted about a gang that extorted money from car drivers near Sector 44 police outpost in lieu of fake rape allegations.
Representative image (AFP)
Noida: Fifteen people, including a police sub-inspector and three constables, were arrested for allegedly extorting money from car drivers after threatening them with rape charges, the officials said on Tuesday.
Two women, who were also partners in crime, were caught red-handed while "settling a matter" with a victim for Rs 50,000 late on Monday night, near Sector 44 police outpost, they said.
A few days ago, the Noida police were alerted about a gang that extorted money from car drivers near Sector 44 police outpost, the senior superintendent of police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.
"A woman member of the gang would hitch a car ride and ask the driver to stop the vehicle near Sector 44 police outpost. She would then approach the PCR (police control room) van stationed nearby and complain to the police personnel of rape by the car driver," he said.
"The matter would then be taken to the police outpost, where some 'relatives' of the woman would also arrive. Then they would threaten the driver with legalese and the victim would eventually offer to settle the matter in lieu of some money," he added.
Krishna said that a trap was laid to nab the gang on Monday night.
The accused were caught red-handed while accepting money from a car driver, who had been set up by the police, for settling a matter, he said.
A total of 15 people have been arrested, including the Sector 44 police outpost in-charge Sunil Sharma, constables Manoj, Ajayveer and Devendra, three private drivers of PCR 50 and two women, the police said.
A total of 15 people have been arrested, including the Sector 44 police outpost in-charge Sunil Sharma, constables Manoj, Ajayveer and Devendra, three private drivers of PCR 50 and two women, the police said.
