4 Cops Booked in Connection With Death of Kanpur-Based Businessman in Gorakhpur

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against an officer-in-charge of a police station and three other personnel in connection with the death of a Kanpur-based businessman.

According to reports, on September 27, a Kanpur-based businessman, Manish Gupta, died under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room at Gorakhpur during a police raid. The local police had claimed that the businessman suffered head injuries after falling from his bed and died during treatment. Gupta’s friends, however, claimed that he died due to the police beating.

On Tuesday, Manish Gupta’s wife, Minakshi Gupta, filed a complaint against the Ramgarhtal police station officer-in-charge and three other police personnel. Soon after the complaint, an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the officer-in-charge and three police personnel.

One of Manish’s friends, Hardip Singh Chauhan, said, “We, including Manish, Pradip Chauhan from Gurugram, had gone to Gorakhpur on a business trip. We were staying in Krishna Hotel under Ramgarhtal police station jurisdiction.”

“During our stay, Ramgarhtal police station personnel conducted a raid in the hotel to nab a criminal. They also asked us to open the door. We showed them our identity cards. When Manish questioned them about the raid, the raiding police team got annoyed at him and attacked him with batons,” added Chauhan.

Chauhan further said that Manish got injured in the attack and fell unconscious. “He was rushed to the hospital by the raiding team where he succumbed to his injuries,” added Chauhan.

However, the raiding team back then claimed that Manish and all his friends were drunk. “Manish was drunk. He lost his balance and fell from the bed and suffered head injuries.”

Soon after the incident, the Gorakhpur Police superintendent of police (SP) had ordered a departmental enquiry into the incident and suspended the Ramgarhtal officer-in-charge and six other police personnel part of the raiding team.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here