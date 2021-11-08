4 CRPF Jawans Killed, 3 Hurt as Colleague Opens Fire with AK-47 in Sukma; Probe on

Four CRPF jawans were killed and three others injured after their colleague opened fire at them in a camp of the paramilitary force in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district in the wee hours of Monday, a police official said. The incident took place at around 3.15 am in the camp of the ’C’ company of Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) 50th battalion in Linganpalli village under Maraiguda police station of the area of the district, located nearly 400 km from the state capital Raipur, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

As per preliminary information, constable Reetesh Ranjan (25), a native of Bihar who was to proceed on leave from November 13, fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, an AK-47 rifle, leaving seven of them injured, the official said. The seven injured jawans were immediately shifted to a hospital in nearby Bhadrachalam area of neighbouring Telangana, where doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, the official said.

Ranjan (25), a native of Jehanabad in Bihar, was sanctioned leave from November 13 and he had booked a train ticket. He was about to get transferred to another unit of his battalion in Jammu and Kashmir as per the transfer policy of the paramilitary force, Sundarraj said.Those killed were identified as constables Rajmani Kumar Yadav, Rajib Mondal, Dhanji and Dharmendra Kumar, he said.

The accused constable was immediately nabbed and was being interrogated to ascertain the exact reason behind the incident, he said. A preliminary investigation suggested that no quarrel took place between the accused constable and the victim jawans recently. There was also no issue of leave and service matters with Ranjan. The exact motive behind the incident will be known after an investigation,” the IPS officer said.

However, in New Delhi the CRPF said the jawan who allegedly killed four of his colleagues and injured three others may have been suffering from ”emotional stress” leading to sudden psychological disbalance.Sukma Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma told.

