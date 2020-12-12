4 Dead, 10 Injured after Cement-laden Truck Rams into Several Vehicles in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

Four persons were killed and 10 others were injured on Saturday after a truck laden with cement bags rammed into over 10 vehicles, on the Thoppur road in Dharmapuri district, police said.

The brakes of the cement bag-laden truck failed and it dashed against 10 cars and a small van, killing four and injuring 10 others, police officials said.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The damaged cars, vans and the trucks were removed by a crane so that traffic on the stretch could resume.

Such accidents are common in this stretch owing to bad road design, locals said