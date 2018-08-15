English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
4 Dead, 196 Buildings Damaged in Rain-related Incidents in UP
The MeT office said that with the southwest monsoon remaining normal, rain/thundershower was likely at a few places across the state in the next two days.
Image for representation. (AP Photo)
Lucknow: Four people were killed and nearly 196 houses damaged in rain-related incidents in the state over the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.
A statement issued by the office of the UP relief commissioner said the deaths took place in Kannauj, Unnao, Etawah and Pilibhit districts yesterday.
Apart from this, two people were injured in Lucknow, while as many as 196 houses sustained damages across the state, it said.
The MeT office here said that with the southwest monsoon remaining normal, rain/thundershower was likely at a few places across the state in the next two days.
Meanwhile, a Central Water Commission report said major rivers, including the Ganga, Ram Ganga, Sai, Sharda, Ghaghra and Rapti, were flowing at dangerous levels.
The Sharda river at Palia Kalan, the Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia), and the Rapti at Balrampur were flowing well above the red mark, it said.
The Met office said light to moderate rain/thundershowers occurred at a few places across the state since yesterday, with heavy rain/ thundershowers at isolated places.
As per data recorded on Wednesday, Dhaurahara received 9 cm rainfall, followed by Soraon and Karhal each with 7 cm, Bhogaon with 6 cm, Kakrahi and Salempur with 5 cm each, Shardanagar and Ghorawal with 4 cm each and Regoli, Karwi, Balrampur, Chunar, Ballia, Ghosi, Mahroni and Rath with 3 cm rainfall each.
