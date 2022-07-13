Four workers were killed after an under-construction railway underpass caved in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred late on Tuesday night near Chhatakuli village under Baliapur police station, around 13.4 km from Dhanbad district headquarters.

Six workers engaged by a private contractor were working at the under-construction underpass between Pradhankanta and Sindri rail section. The portion caved in after a goods train crossed from a nearby track. Nearby villagers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue them, but failed, according to officials.

Railway and administrative officials rushed to the spot for rescue. All the labourers were residents of Kulhi village under Baliapur police station area, Sindri Deputy Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar said.

Irate villagers staged a blockade of the track and it was lifted around 5.30 am, officials added.

