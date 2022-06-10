4 Dead in Landslides Triggered by Heavy Rainfall in Meghalaya's Garo Hills

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma is likely to visit Garo Hills area after four people were killed in two landslides on Thursday.

According to the Superintendent of Police, South West Garo Hills District, Siddharth Kr. Ambedkar, “Three members of a family, a mother and her two children, were killed in a landslide that occurred in the Jewalgre Village under the Gambegre block region of West Garo Hills.” The mother has been identified as Pritish Ch Marak (38).

“While in another incident at Samati Village, under Betasing, South West Garo Hills, a 2 and a half-year-old kid died when their house was destroyed in a landslide,” the police said. The incident happened at around 4 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, S K Mark, has informed that altogether 10 villages under the Betasingh block are affected due to flood.

“Right now most of the affected villages are in Betasingh block, due to heavy rain at night one child died at Samati gaon under Betasingh block in South West Garo Hills,” Marak said.

While stating that some houses submerged under water, the DC said, “these are under Betasingh block, assessments are underway, BDO and the officials are assessing the situation and we will take necessary action accordingly. Asked, he said, “As of now 10 villages so far have been affected.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.