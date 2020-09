4 Deaths, 124 Fresh Virus Cases In UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Sep 2: Four people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut on Wednesday as 124 fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection numbers to 4,320 in the district, according to the health authorities. So far, 124 people have died from the infection in Meerut. According to CMO Rajkumar, among the four patients who died on Wednesday were two women, aged 62 and 70. The two other patients were 36 and 68 years old.

The health authorities said the 124 fresh cases included a cooperative bank chairman and three civic body employees. Meanwhile, 103 patients were discharged from hospital after treatment. So far, 3,354 people have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases stands at 842, the authorities said.

