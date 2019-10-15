4 Dengue Deaths, 1,468 Cases in 9 Months: Goa Health Minister
He said he would be chairing a meeting of health department and panchayat officials in Porvorim on Tuesday to discuss measures to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne viral infection.
A woman and her two daughters cross a road after a health worker fumigates a residential area. (Image for representation)
Panaji: Four people have died of dengue in Goa and 1,468 suspected cases have been detected in the past nine months, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.
"The four dengue deaths that have been reported in Goa were largely due to medical complications they were facing. We have asked MLAs, councillors and panchayat functionaries to create awareness about dengue mitigation measures," he said.
