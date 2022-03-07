State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » India » 4 Die as Roof Caves in at Telangana Coal Mine, Chief Minister KCR Expresses Concern
1-MIN READ

4 Die as Roof Caves in at Telangana Coal Mine, Chief Minister KCR Expresses Concern

Divers use a pulley to enter a coal mine that collapsed in Ksan, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. (Representational image from Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika)

Divers use a pulley to enter a coal mine that collapsed in Ksan, in the northeastern state of Meghalaya. (Representational image from Reuters/Anuwar Hazarika)

The CM directed Singareni CMD to shift the injured persons, if any, to hospitals and provide them with immediate treatment.

Four persons died in a roof-collapse incident that took place at Singareni Collieries of Ramagundam area in Telangana on Monday. The roof caved at RG III mine when the victims were undertaking mining work. The deceased include Assistant Manager Teja and three workers, identified as Venkateshwarlu, Naresh and Ravinder.

Reacting to the incident, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock and concern. The CM directed Singareni CMD Sridhar to shift the injured persons, if any, to hospitals and provide them with immediate treatment.

Sridhar informed that they began the rescue operations after taking protective measures and have also ordered a probe. He also said that the toll may go up and that necessary action has been taken.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 07, 2022, 21:59 IST