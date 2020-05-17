INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

4 Die of Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu, Toll Touches 78; Total Virus Cases Breach 11,000 Mark

Representative image.

Representative image.

After a marginal dip in the number of fresh cases below the 500-mark for the past two days, TN recorded 639 new cases on Sunday, which included people who had arrived from other states.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 17, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
Share this:

Four people died of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, while the number of cases crossed the 11,000 mark with 639 testing positive, the health department said.

Those who died included two men and two women. With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 78, the department said in its bulletin.

After a marginal dip in the number of fresh cases below the 500-mark for the past two days, the state recorded 639 new cases on Sunday, which included people who had arrived from other states.

Chennai continued to constitute the majority of positive cases at 480, taking the total cases till date to 6,750.

With the latest cases, the cumulative tally in the state has breached the 11,000 mark to touch 11,224. Eighty one of the 639 new cases included people who had arrived from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the bulletin said.

A total of 634 people were discharged on Sunday, taking the total to 4,172 till date, it said.

On Saturday 939 people were discharged. Tamil Nadu had reported 477 positive cases on Saturday and 434 on May 15.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading