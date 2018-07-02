English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
4 Fall Ill After Eating 'Undercooked' Chicken on Duronto Express, Railways Axes Caterer
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation — which deals with catering, tourism and online ticketing of Indian Railways — said that they have decided to discontinue the service of the third-party vendor responsible for serving food on the train and will levy a hefty fine on him.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Four passengers onboard the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express allegedly fell ill after eating "undercooked" chicken, a railway official said. The authorities have since decided to suspend the vendor's licence.
The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation — which deals with catering, tourism and online ticketing of Indian Railways — said that they have decided to discontinue the service of the third-party vendor responsible for serving food on the train and will levy a hefty fine on him.
"Around four passengers were served undercooked chicken onboard the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express on Saturday night. The passengers complained of uneasiness while a teenager fell ill after eating food," IRCTC General Manager Debasish Chandra said.
"We have decided to cancel the licence of vendor Krishna Enterprise and also impose a hefty fine," he said.
"Passengers are safe and sound. We are internally investigating the matter," the official added.
The 22202 Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express is run by the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
