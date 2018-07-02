GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

4 Fall Ill After Eating 'Undercooked' Chicken on Duronto Express, Railways Axes Caterer

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation — which deals with catering, tourism and online ticketing of Indian Railways — said that they have decided to discontinue the service of the third-party vendor responsible for serving food on the train and will levy a hefty fine on him.

IANS

Updated:July 2, 2018, 8:25 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
4 Fall Ill After Eating 'Undercooked' Chicken on Duronto Express, Railways Axes Caterer
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Kolkata: Four passengers onboard the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express allegedly fell ill after eating "undercooked" chicken, a railway official said. The authorities have since decided to suspend the vendor's licence.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation — which deals with catering, tourism and online ticketing of Indian Railways — said that they have decided to discontinue the service of the third-party vendor responsible for serving food on the train and will levy a hefty fine on him.

"Around four passengers were served undercooked chicken onboard the Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express on Saturday night. The passengers complained of uneasiness while a teenager fell ill after eating food," IRCTC General Manager Debasish Chandra said.

"We have decided to cancel the licence of vendor Krishna Enterprise and also impose a hefty fine," he said.

"Passengers are safe and sound. We are internally investigating the matter," the official added.

The 22202 Puri-Sealdah Duronto Express is run by the Kolkata-headquartered Eastern Railway.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery