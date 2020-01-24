Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

4 Farm Workers Killed,10 injured in Truck Accident in Madhya Pradesh

A speeding mini truck carrying about 30 persons overturned near Bamnala village, about 25 km from the district headquarters.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
4 Farm Workers Killed,10 injured in Truck Accident in Madhya Pradesh
Representative image.

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh: Four persons, including three minors, died and 10 others were injured when a mini truck turned turtle near Bamnala village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, police said.

A speeding mini truck carrying about 30 persons overturned near Bamnala village, about 25 km from the district headquarters, sub-inspector Antimwala of Bhikangaon police station said.

While three of the deceased have been identified as Manisha (16), Rohit (15) and Sildar (17), the fourth victim is an unidentified woman, she added.

The 10 passengers, who were injured, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the deceased and injured were farm labourers who were on their way to Kamodwada, she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram