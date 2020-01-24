4 Farm Workers Killed,10 injured in Truck Accident in Madhya Pradesh

Khargone, Madhya Pradesh: Four persons, including three minors, died and 10 others were injured when a mini truck turned turtle near Bamnala village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Friday, police said.

A speeding mini truck carrying about 30 persons overturned near Bamnala village, about 25 km from the district headquarters, sub-inspector Antimwala of Bhikangaon police station said.

While three of the deceased have been identified as Manisha (16), Rohit (15) and Sildar (17), the fourth victim is an unidentified woman, she added.

The 10 passengers, who were injured, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Khargone, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the deceased and injured were farm labourers who were on their way to Kamodwada, she added.

