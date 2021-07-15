4 Feet Ganesh Idols, No Nod for Processions: Maharashtra to See Muted Ganeshotsav Revelry

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra will see muted celebrations for Ganeshotsav for the second year in a row. The state government has issued a number of guidelines, including the reduction of the height of Lord Ganesha idols.

The height of Ganesh idols will be capped at four feet for public mandals and two feet for celebrations at home. No crowding for ‘aarti’ will be allowed and so far, the government has not given a nod for processions.

The 10-day long Ganpati Festival will begin on September 10.

“We are thankful to the government to come up with strict guidelines like last year. We will follow it and arrange for online ‘darshan’ for the benefit of devotees. We have been in the forefront of this fight and have carried out several drives including vaccination drive,” Amit Pai, Trustee of popular GSB Ganpati Mandal in Matunga, said.

Meanwhile, a crippling fear of the third wave of Covid amid rise in cases of delta plus variant is looming large.

“The chances of transmission of Delta plus variant is much higher and that’s why it’s become a variant of concern. The ability to transmit this variant to two people is much higher and the rate of transmission is going to compound the number of cases that we are going to see in the third wave,” Dean of KEM Hospital, Dr Hemant Deshmukh said.

“This time, the chances of their children being infected with delta or delta plus variant is going to be higher, unless the parents are protected. Hence, we are asking parents to protect themselves so directly or indirectly their children are safe. The transmissibility rate within the family is also going to be very high, and hence physical distancing, masking even sometimes at home is good,” he said.

