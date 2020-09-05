4-feet-long Snake Rescued from Bhubaneswar Bank's Strong Room

Bhubaneswar: Employees of a bank here were in for a shock when they found that a 4-feet-long cobra had slithered into the strong room at their IMMT branch in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Saturday.

The snake was rescued from the SBI strong room at the Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology on Friday. A member of the snake helpline reached the spot and rescued the snake.

"When we went to the strong room for cash, we were terrified to see the snake trying to hide under an iron chest. We immediately informed the snake helpline. Its volunteers captured the reptile," a bank staff said.

The IMMT campus is full of greenery and snakes are often found on the campus.