LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

4 Found Dead Inside House in MP, Police Probe on

The fifth member of the family, 25-year-old Sannu Bhuria is battling for his life in hospital.

Vivek Trivedi | News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
4 Found Dead Inside House in MP, Police Probe on
(Image used for representation)
Loading...
In a shocking incident, four people including two children were found dead inside their residence in the industrial town of Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district late evening on Tuesday.

The fifth member of the family, 25-year-old Sannu Bhuria is battling for his life in hospital. Bhuria works at a local factory in Mandideep in Raisen district.

Police recovered a sigri fuelled by coal and deduced that the family could have died of asphyxiation after initial suspicions of suicide.

Neighbours said that no one from Bhuria family came out on Tuesday and only heard Sannu’s feeble reply after they gathered outside their house.

The police team which was called in soon after, broke open the door to find five people lying unconscious inside the house.

Purnima, 12-day-old daughter, 11-year-old brother-in-law Akash and mother-in-law Deeplata were found dead.

Prima facie the police could not deduce from what was found in the room.

“No suicide note was found. The neighbours too have declined any family discord. We did find a sigri inside the room,” said Raisen Police Superintendent Monika Shukla adding anything that nothing can be concluded till the autopsy report is received.



Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram