4 Found Dead Inside House in MP, Police Probe on

In a shocking incident, four people including two children were found dead inside their residence in the industrial town of Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district late evening on Tuesday.The fifth member of the family, 25-year-old Sannu Bhuria is battling for his life in hospital. Bhuria works at a local factory in Mandideep in Raisen district.Police recovered a sigri fuelled by coal and deduced that the family could have died of asphyxiation after initial suspicions of suicide.Neighbours said that no one from Bhuria family came out on Tuesday and only heard Sannu’s feeble reply after they gathered outside their house.The police team which was called in soon after, broke open the door to find five people lying unconscious inside the house.Purnima, 12-day-old daughter, 11-year-old brother-in-law Akash and mother-in-law Deeplata were found dead.Prima facie the police could not deduce from what was found in the room.“No suicide note was found. The neighbours too have declined any family discord. We did find a sigri inside the room,” said Raisen Police Superintendent Monika Shukla adding anything that nothing can be concluded till the autopsy report is received.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.