4 Friends Murdered Engineering Student in Purnia, Say Bihar Police

Bihar Police have claimed to have solved the murder mystery of an engineering student within 24 hours of his killing in Purnia. The state police on Wednesday told the media that they have arrested four youths in connection with the murder.

According to Purnia Police, the engineering student, Harsh Kumar Jha, was murdered by his friends after a controversy. “Due to a controversy, one of his friends shot the engineering student from a close range,” said Purunia Police.

The four arrested friends of Jha have been identified as Sanu, Jyoti Prakshas, Divyanshu Raj and Jyoti Deep.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Dayashankar told the media that the engineering student, along with the four accused, went to Chunapur Bridge to celebrate Jyoti Prakash’s birthday on August 23.

“On the night of August 23, the five friends stayed at Prakash’s house. One of the arrested told the police that on August 24 morning due to a controversy Harsh and Sanu got into a verbal spat,” added Dayashankar.

The SP further said that Sanu, who was carrying a pistol, shot a round at Harsh. “After the gun firing, Sanu, with three other friends, rushed the injured Harsh to a Sadar hospital for medical attention. The doctors of the hospital declared Harsh dead,” the SP said.

Dayashankar added that on the day of the incident, Sanu and his friends had claimed that few unknown criminals opened fire at them. “Our investigating team learnt that none of the youths who brought Harsh to the hospital had blood stains on their shirts, which raised a suspicion on them,” added the SP.

The four were detained for questioning. “During questioning, the four confessed to the crime,” added the SP.

Dayashankar added that they have recovered the pistol used in the crime. “To hide the evidence, Divya Prakash and Jyoti Deep had cleaned their house to remove blood stains,” said the SP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here