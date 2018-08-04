English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
4 Hackers Held for Dodging Payment Gateway on UPSRTC, Illegally Reselling Tickets
The issue came to the light when UPSRTC authorities noticed a difference in value between the number of tickets booked online and the amount received.
Representative image.
Lucknow: Four hackers were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force for the illegal sale of UPSRTC tickets booked via www.upsrtconline.com after dodging the payment gateway.
Those arrested were identified as BTech students Amit Kumar Bharti and Mudit Sharma and two minors, all residents of Kanpur. A case under several sections of the IT Act has been registered against the accused at the Wazirganj police station.
The issue came to the light when UPSRTC authorities noticed a difference in value between the number of tickets booked online and the amount received. The Managing Director of UPSTRC then contacted the inspector general of police, STF, Amitabh Yash and informed him about the anomaly.
This put investigations on a fastrack and the hackers were then traced by senior superintendent of police, STF, Abhishek Singh.
“After collecting enough evidence, we called them at Wazirganj police station for questioning. When we were satisfied about their involvement in ticket booking fraud, all of them were arrested on Friday evening,” said Singh.
Singh also revealed that the hackers used to run WhatsApp groups and Facebook pages to leak bugs and vulnerable information of commercial websites.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
