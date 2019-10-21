4 Arrests, 14 FIRs, 67 Accounts Blocked: UP Police Cracks Whip on Social Media 'Hate-mongering' Amid Tensions

Lucknow: With the Supreme Court about to deliver its crucial verdict in the politically sensitive Ayodhya title-suit case, communal tensions in the state of Uttar Pradesh have been on the high. This atmosphere of fear has been further compounded with the death of right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari, who was murdered in broad daylight at his residence in Lucknow. Walking the tightrope of maintaining the law and order situation, the Uttar Pradesh police has cracked its whip on those who are allegedly trying to disrupt the communal harmony through vitriolic social media campaigns.

A total of 14 FIRs have been registered and 67 social media accounts have been blocked by UP Police in last 24 hours. The police has also made four arrests in Prayagraj in relation to cases of inciting communal violence through online mediums like Facebook, Twitter, etc.

The Director General of Police UP, OP Singh said in a statement that strict action will be taken against those using social media for disturbing communal harmony, and that in some cases, if required, the National Security Act (NSA) may be slapped on the culprits.

FIRs in this regard have been registered in various districts of the state, including Prayagraj, Hardoi, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Doeria, Saharanpur and Hamirpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police to maintain a strict vigil in the state. They have also been advised to maintain communication with various religious leaders and to keep a check on people spreading communal hate through various mediums.

In a video conference with the officials on Saturday, Adityanath said the border area of India and Nepal should be under strict vigil and stressed on the necessity to keep a watch on the content generated on social media.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.