4 Held for Gang-raping 20-year-old Woman in Chhattisgarh

Sitaram Patel, Mayaram and Anand Patel gang-raped the victim who was throwing out the garbage at a spot near her uncle's house.

PTI

December 9, 2019, 5:41 PM IST
4 Held for Gang-raping 20-year-old Woman in Chhattisgarh
Rajnandgaon: A 20-year-old woman was gang-raped allegedly by four men, all of whom were arrested later, in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district, police said on

Monday.

The incident occurred on the night of December 2 under Salhewara police station limits when the victim arrived at her maternal uncle's home to attend a family function, said an official.

He identified the arrested accused as Tekchand Dhurv,

Sitaram Patel, Mayaram and Anand Patel, in the 19-20 age group, and said they were held late Sunday night from different places in the district and neighbouring Madhya

Pradesh.

"The woman had gone to throw garbage at a spot near her uncle's house when the four accused abducted and gang-raped her. They then fled from the spot. She confided about the incident to her relatives only on Sunday, as she was in shock," he said.

Police teams held two accused from Mandla district in MP while the rest were nabbed from Rajnandgaon itself, he added. They have been charged with kidnapping and gang-rape, the official said.

