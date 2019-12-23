Take the pledge to vote

4 Held for Setting Ablaze 18-year-old MP Girl, Victim Battles for Life

Superintendent of Police RS Narvariya said that the four persons set the girl ablaze due to an old family dispute and suffered 80-90 per cent burns.

PTI

December 23, 2019, 8:17 PM IST
4 Held for Setting Ablaze 18-year-old MP Girl, Victim Battles for Life
Jabalpur (MP): Four persons were arrested for allegedly setting an 18-year-old girl on fire, who is battling for life, in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Saturday night in Hinotiya, some 40 kilometres from the headquarters here, said Additional

Superintendent of Police RS Narvariya. "The four persons set the girl ablaze due to an old family dispute. She suffered 80-90 per cent burns and is in hospital. They were arrested on the basis of the girl's

statement," Narvariya said.

He said the girl's family has alleged the accused may have been sent by relatives with whom they have a dispute.

