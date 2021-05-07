4 Hospitals in Delhi Send SOS Call for Oxygen, Kejriwal Govt Asks Residents to Donate Cylinders

At least four private hospitals in Delhi sent SOS calls to authorities over shortage of medical oxygen on Friday. The healthcare facilities included Kukreja Hospital in Mayur Vihar, Batra Hospital in Tughlakabad Institutional Area, Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, Pusa Road, and Irene Hospital in Kalkaji. Government officials promptly responded to SOS calls and supplied three D-type cylinders to Irene Hospital and Kukreja Hospital. A tanker carrying oxygen was supplied to Batra Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram-Kolmet Hospital, officials said.

Delhi got just 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 6, which is 59 per cent of the total requirement of 976 MT, AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday. The capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far, which had led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Friday appealed to citizens to donate oxygen cylinders to a “common pool" being created in each district to supply the life-saving gas to Covid-19 patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of hospitals. A bus depot of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in each district will serve as the hub, it said.

Residents can donate cylinders into the central pool by either contacting the DTC cluster depot at Rajghat on 011-23270718 or register on ‘Covid Donation’ on delhi.gov.in, the government said. Patients in home isolation can contact the concerned district magistrate for empty or filled cylinders, an official said.

Filled cylinders will be provided in lieu of empty ones.

