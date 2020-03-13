English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Centre Approves 4% Hike in Dearness Allowance for 48 Lakh Central Govt Employees, 65 Lakh Pensioners
File photo of Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to 21% for 48 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced here on Friday. This will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 14,595 crore.
The Cabinet has approved this increase to central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020. This is over the existing rate of 17% of the basic pay or pension.
