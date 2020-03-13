Centre Approves 4% Hike in Dearness Allowance for 48 Lakh Central Govt Employees, 65 Lakh Pensioners

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved 4% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) to 21% for 48 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced here on Friday. This will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 14,595 crore.

The Cabinet has approved this increase to central government employees and dearness relief to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2020. This is over the existing rate of 17% of the basic pay or pension.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.