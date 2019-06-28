4 Indian Women Duped by Employer in Dubai Rescued, Says MEA
Minister of State for External Affairs Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in a tweet the rescue operation was carried out by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai with the help of local authorities.
File photo of Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan.
New Delhi: Four Indian women workers, who were duped and detained illegally by their employer in Dubai, are being repatriated back to India, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said Friday.
Muraleedharan said in a tweet the rescue operation was carried out by the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Dubai with the help of local authorities.
"Acting on an alert, with the help of local authorities CGI Dubai has rescued four young Indian female workers belonging to Tamil Nadu today. They were duped and detained illegally by their employer in Dubai," he said.
"Our Consulate in Dubai. CGI Dubai is arranging their repatriation back to India quickly. Narendra Modi government never compromises on the welfare of Indian workers abroad," the minister said in another tweet.
Also Watch
-
PM Modi, Donald Trump Hold Bilateral Meet, Discuss Trade, Defence, 5G
-
Thursday 27 June , 2019
War Of Words: Highlights of First Week In Parliament
-
Monday 24 June , 2019
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Warner Expecting Third Child After New Zealand Clash
- Anand Mahindra Tweets Video of Bottle-Turned Desi Door Stopper, Netizens Hail Indian 'Jugaad'
- PUBG Working on New Game, Could Feature Narrative and Story-Based Missions
- Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
- On Elon Musk’s Birthday, Let’s Take a Look at Tesla’s Journey
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s