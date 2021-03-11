4 Injured After Leopard Enters Residential Area in MP’s Indore, Rescued After 23-hour Long Operation

Forest officials in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore managed to catch a leopard from a residential area following a 23-hour rescue operation after the feline attacked and injured four people in the city.

The leopard which had sneaked out of Ralamandal wildlife sanctuary, on the outskirts of Indore, had barged into Limbodi area on Wednesday.

After a marathon search and rescue operation, the forest officials nabbed the leopard after tranquilisation on Thursday afternoon.

The wild cat which sneaked out of the sanctuary was spotted in Shivdham colony on Wednesday but disappeared shortly. The animal then sneaked into a nearby farm house and hid inside crops. The forest officers were engaged in overnight patrolling and used loud speakers to urge locals to remain indoors.

On Thursday, when search operation resumed, locals spotted the leopard in Limbodi area. As the forest staffers chased the wild cat, which barged into the house of local resident Khemraj Rathore injuring him and his wife Padma who were cooking food in the kitchen.

The leopard then turned to a neighbouring under construction house and grabbed one of the grandkids of security guard Sukhlal posted there. As kid’s mother shouted in fear, the big cat left the kid and attacked the security guard.

Forest officers finally managed to tranquilize the leopard and took him into their possession.

However, all this while the locals remained terrified and there was a curfew like situation in the entire area, a forest officer involved on the operation said. Indore municipal corporation director Dr Uttam Yadav was present on the site to lead the rescue operation.