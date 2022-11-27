CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » 4 Injured As Footbridge Slabs Collapse in Maha's Balharshah Station; Railway Announces Ex Gratia
1-MIN READ

4 Injured As Footbridge Slabs Collapse in Maha's Balharshah Station; Railway Announces Ex Gratia

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 19:49 IST

Chandrapur, India

Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction (ANI)

Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction (ANI)

The people who were on the footbridge fell on the railway tracks below. No train was running on those tracks at that time.

At least 4 persons were injured on Sunday evening after some slabs of a footbridge collapsed in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur. The foot over bridge connected platforms 1 and 2 at the Balharshah station in the city. The accident took place at around 5:10 pm, reports said.

A visual shared by news agency ANI, shows people run for help as the slabs collapsed. The people who were on the footbridge fell on the railway tracks below. No train was running on those tracks at that time.

All those injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital nearby, after they received first aid. The Indian Railways have announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each for those gravely injured, and that of Rs 50,000 each for those bearing minor injuries, said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO CR.

first published:November 27, 2022, 19:49 IST
last updated:November 27, 2022, 19:49 IST