Home » News » India » 4 Injured in Acid Attack in Kolkata; Police Detain Four Persons
1-MIN READ

4 Injured in Acid Attack in Kolkata; Police Detain Four Persons

Four people have been detained for throwing acid on a some people in Kolkata(File photo/PTI)

The incident, which took place around 8.30 am, was the result of a dispute between neighbours, a senior police officer said.

At least four persons, including three women, were injured when some people allegedly threw acid at them in Nonadanga railway colony area on Tuesday, police said. Four people have been detained in this connection and the bottle containing the substance seized, a senior police officer said.

The incident, which took place around 8.30 am, was the result of a dispute between neighbours, he said. We are interrogating the accused and further investigation is underway," the officer added.

first published:August 31, 2021, 21:04 IST